Naked Woman Driving Golf Cart Interrupts Tense Standoff Between Armed Man, Florida Deputies: Police

A nude woman driving a golf cart escalated an already tense situation between Florida police officers and an armed man Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, 28-year-old Jessica Smith, drove through the active scene and ignored officer commands to exit the golf cart. The incident happened just after midnight Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the armed man was on the roof of a Dunedin home when Smith drove through the area. Officers had established a perimeter outside the residence in the 1100 block of Michigan Blvd. when she allegedly passed through marked units and refused to exit the golf cart.

“The defendant had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person and she was completely nude,” the affidavit said.

The armed man had allegedly fired shots at people in the area before climbing onto the roof of the home, a report said. Officers said Smith’s subsequent actions posed a danger to law enforcement.

"The defendant's actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at,” the affidavit read.

Smith was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence, or obstruction.