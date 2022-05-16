National Hurricane Center Issues First Tropical Weather Outlook of 2022 Season

The National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical weather outlook on Sunday regarding weather conditions in the Atlantic basin before the start of the hurricane season.

According to the outlook, the formation of tropical cyclones is not expected for the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days.

The outlooks are issued four times daily from May 15 to Nov. 30 and describe significant areas of severe weather and its potential for tropical cyclone formation. In the event of hurricanes or tropical storms in the Atlantic, the NHC usually issues more.

Although the official date for the start of the hurricane season in the Atlantic basin is June 1, cyclones have appeared earlier in the last several years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will announce its initial outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference on May 24 at the New York City Emergency Management Department in Brooklyn.

Speakers will give the official government forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes expected for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and give advice on how the public can prepare for the season, which begins on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

According to the annual extended-range forecast released in April by Colorado State University, the next hurricane season in the Atlantic will have "above-normal activity" and will record four major (category 3-5) hurricanes.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic basin — which officially ends on Nov. 30 — is expected to register a total of nine hurricanes, exceeding the average of 7.2, according to CSU.

As a reference, CSU takes the averages set by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) based on the history recorded between 1991 and 2020 in the Atlantic.

CSU estimates that 2022 will also have 19 named storms, exceeding the average of 14.4, and 90 named storm days, exceeding the average of 69.4.

The probability of U.S. major hurricane landfall is estimated to be about 135 percent of the long-period average, according to the CSU. Major hurricanes pack winds of a minimum of 111 miles per hour.