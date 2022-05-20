NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 to Host Democratic Debate for Florida Governor

The top three candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the race for Florida's Governor will debate this July on NBC 6 and our sister station Telemundo 51.

Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and State Senator Annette Taddeo will face off July 21 at the stations' Miramar studios. The debate will be televised from 7-8 p.m. on NBC 6.

The debate will also be televised on Telemundo 51 and Telemundo stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando.

Crist, 65, is currently in his third term representing Florida's 13th District in the United States House of Representatives. He previously served one term as Florida's Governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican before switching parties.

Fried, 44, is a Miami native serving in her first term as Florida's Agriculture Commissioner. She has been an outspoken critic of current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during her time in office and was Florida's first Democrat to serve in a cabinet position since 2011.

Taddeo, 54, represents District 40 in the Florida Senate and seeks to become the first Hispanic female to be elected Governor in Florida. She ran as the Lt. Governor candidate with Crist in 2014, when the two lost to incumbent governor and current U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

The winner of the primary will face the Republican DeSantis in the November 8 general election.