NBC 6 and Telemundo 51's Caravan of Joy Makes Stop in Florida City

70 lucky kids from the Redland Christian Migrant Association got to meet Santa and his Caravan of Joy Tuesday morning in Florida City.

Santa gave out gifts to a grateful crowd. Some opened their gifts right away while others are waiting for Christmas.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"They're absolutely grateful. We know that this time of the year can get difficult especially financially so I know they're very appreciative of any gifts that they can receive especially for the children," Guadalupe Leal, a Coordinator for the Center said.

The toy drive has been around for decades. It's an NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 tradition of organizing toy drives in our communities, collecting and wrapping gifts to give away each year.

"For the last 24 years, our community has stepped up and helped us give thousands of to the most neediest children in our communities," Susan Solano of NBC6-T51 Creative Services said. "Over 1200 toys will be given out to multiple centers across Miami-Dade and Broward county."