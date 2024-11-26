NBC6 & Telemundo 51's Caravan of Joy Toy Drive begins November 27 through December 13, 2024

The 27th Annual NBC6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations NOW through December 13th.

To donate, please purchase a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old. Please do not donate toy guns (including Nerf and water pistols), swords or any other toys that depict violence.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Online:

For your convenience select toys from our Amazon Wish List and have them shipped directly to us. Donations must be received by December 13th to make it in time for the holidays.

Ship to:

NBC 6 Caravan of Joy

15000 SW 27th Street

Miramar, FL 33027

Drop Off Locations:

If you would prefer to drop off your donations, you may visit any of the following locations:

Drop off at these participating Simon Malls locations:

Coral Square Mall at Claire’s: 9469 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071. Click here for holiday hours.

Dadeland Mall at Coach store near Center Court: 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156. Click here for holiday hours.

The Falls at Life Time Athletic: 8888 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176. Click here for holiday hours.

Miami International Mall at Victoria’s Collection next to Crocs: 1455 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172. Click here for holiday hours.

Breakfast with Santa at Dadeland Mall:

Enjoy breakfast bites and holiday fun with an appearance from Santa himself, Saturday, December 9 from 10am-11am, followed by a parade to the Santa set for more activities until 12PM! Plus the first 100 children in line will receive a gift bag with a LEGO mini build. You must RSVP in advance for the event.

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 10AM-12PM

Location: Dining Pavilion (Food Court) from 10AM-11AM followed by a parade to the Santa set for more activities until 12 PM.

A donation of one (1) new unwrapped toy per family to benefit the NBC6/Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is required to attend.

The Caravan of Joy Toy Drive provides toys to children in need through wonderful local organizations including:

• Good Shepherd Child Development Center

• Redland Christian Migrant Association

• Sagrada Familia Child Development Center

• Hialeah Housing Authority

• Broward Children's Center

• And more

Special thanks to our partners Simon Malls, Florida Panthers, Toys for Tots, West Pines Baseball and Roy's Delivery Service