Neighbor Dispute Leads to Shooting in Westchester: Miami-Dade Police

An alleged dispute between neighbors in a Westchester community led to an early morning shooting that landed one man in an area hospital and another person in police custody Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas said the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Southwest 25th Street, where officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area.

Thomas said when officers arrived, they found a damaged door but no victim. Officers later discovered the victim’s wife had transported him to an area hospital, where he was later airlifted to another medical center in stable condition.

Investigators said the wife told them an ongoing dispute led to a neighbor breaking down the door before entering and shooting the victim.

That neighbor was taken into custody, but information has not been released on whether or not they have been arrested. Police did not release the identity of either person involved, but did say no other injuries were reported.

Investigators have also not released information on the alleged dispute as an investigation continues.