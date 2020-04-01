New Coronavirus Testing Site Opening in Hialeah

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is opening Thursday at a park in Hialeah, county officials announced.

Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Amelia Earhart Park at 401 E 65th Street.

The testing center is for residents over the age of 65 who are experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and have scheduled an appointment in advance. Residents can call 305-COVID19 (305-268-4319) to schedule.

“Miami-Dade County has the largest number of older adult residents in Florida,” Commissioner Esteban Bovo said. “Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. As more positive cases arise, residents over 65 or older who are experiencing symptoms must be tested."

Younger residents can get tested for COVID-19 at other sites in Miami-Dade County. Anyone 18 over who has an appointment can be seen at the drive-thru facility at Marlins Park. Residents 45 years old and over with an appointment can get tested at Charles Hadley Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.