New FEMA Vaccination Site Opens Wednesday on Miami-Dade College's North Campus

Residents in South Florida looking for their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are getting a new site opening to the public Wednesday.

The new FEMA vaccination site will be opening at Miami-Dade College's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue starting at 7 a.m., one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida.

The sites will operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with about 2,000 vaccine doses available per day.

"MDC is very proud to be chosen as a committed partner in helping our community and the entire country reach normalcy during this global pandemic," college president Madeline Pumariega said in a statement. "This latest designation speaks to the important role the College plays in this community and the nation and our ability to effectively serve as a community resource during times of crisis."

Each site will also have two smaller mobile satellite sites that will perform 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week while announcing the sites.

Tuesday, some first responders were given a chance to get dosages of the vaccine under a new executive order signed last week by DeSantis.

The sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county (888-499-0840 in Miami-Dade or 866-201-6313 in Broward) or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

For a complete list of locations in South Florida offering vaccinations, click on this link.