COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

The COVID-19 vaccine is officially here, and if you’re 65 years old or over -- or a frontline health care worker -- you have first priority in receiving an injection in the state of Florida.

If you meet the criteria for receiving a vaccine in Miami-Dade or Broward County, there are several places you can get inoculated. However, due to overwhelming demand, appointments are limited. Officials stress that interested residents who meet the criteria consistently check back for openings.

Here’s how you can get vaccinated in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Editor's note: Due to high demand, appointment slots get filled up quickly. Please check back periodically for openings.

How do I get vaccinated in Miami-Dade County?

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade County, click here to visit the county’s vaccine page, which also includes information about who is eligible and where to find vaccinations.

According to the Florida Department of Health, appointments are limited and only open to seniors 65 years of age and older. Click here to make an appointment.

The registration website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen.

In addition to seniors over the age of 65, appointments are also available to long-term facility residents/staff and health care workers (who work directly with patients) at certain locations in Miami-Dade.

See the list below for information about where you can get vaccinated. Walk-up appointments will not be accepted.

TROPICAL PARK

Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Who is eligible? Residents 65 years of age and older

How do I make an appointment? Tropical Park is Miami-Dade’s first drive-thru vaccination site. Appointments can be made through the main online portal here.

HARD ROCK STADIUM IN MIAMI GARDENS

Address: 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Who is eligible? Frontline health care workers; residents 65 years old and over

How do I make an appointment? Call 1-888-499-0840 or TTY #: 1-888-256-8918

MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER

Who is eligible? Residents ages 75 and older

How do I make an appointment? Call (305) 674-2312 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week, or between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the weekends. All patients must bring a government-issued ID to the appointment.

JACKSON HEALTH SYSTEM

Who is eligible? Residents 65 years of age and older

How do I make an appointment? Click here to schedule an appointment.

How do I get vaccinated in Broward County?

In Broward County, residents ages 65 and older can start scheduling appointments by visiting browardcovidvaccine.com, or by clicking here.

Like Miami-Dade, Broward County is not accepting walk-up appointments.

See below for a list of county-run vaccination sites in Broward.

TRADEWINDS PARK

Address: 3600 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8AM-4PM

VISTA VIEW PARK

Address: 4001 SW 142nd Ave, Davie, FL 33330

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Friday, Saturday): 8AM-4PM

MARKHAM PARK

Address: 16001 W State Road 84, Sunrise, FL 33326

Hours: Sunday-Thursday (Closed Sunday, Monday): 8AM-4PM

HOLIDAY PARK

Address: 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, Fort Lauderdale

CENTRAL REGIONAL PARK:

Address: 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill

Certain hospitals and clinics in Broward County are also offering vaccinations to seniors and those in the health care community. See the list below for more information and criteria.

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM AT LOCKHART PARK

(Broward Health is partnering with Inter Miami and the City of Fort Lauderdale to administer vaccinations at this location.)

Address: 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Who is eligible? Seniors ages 65 and over; office staff of Broward Health's credentialed physicians; EMS; or non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.

How do I make an appointment? Patients must pre-register at BrowardHealth.org to be eligible for vaccination.

CLEVELAND CLINIC

Address: 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331

Who is eligible? Seniors ages 65 and over; first responders; those with high-risk medical conditions. The clinic requires an order from your healthcare provider if you’re under 65 years old, as well as credentials if you’re a health care worker.

How do I make an appointment? Cleveland Clinic is urging patients to sign up for appointments using MyChart. Create an account by clicking here.

Direct registration for patients 65 and over is also available on the website here, although the option will only be active when vaccine supply is available.

You can also call Cleveland Clinic Weston at 954-659-5950 to make an appointment. Hours are Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - Noon. The phone line is closed on Sunday.

MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Address: 3501 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021

12 pm to 7:30 pm Mondays

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

OR:

Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Who is eligible? Seniors ages 65 and over; community licensed healthcare professionals; Memorial’s workforce and all active Memorial Staff. (Healthcare professionals are required to bring active licenses.)

How do I make an appointment? Memorial said they would begin allowing appointments to get the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine via the My Chart system or by calling 954-276-4340. You can call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday to make an appointment. Memorial notes that callers may experience longer than normal wait times due to high volume.

Other helpful numbers:

Call Broward Health's Nurse Connect line at (954) 759-7500 for more information about the the COVID-19 vaccine.

Broward Health's Nurse Connect line at for more information about the the COVID-19 vaccine. The Florida Department of Health has a dedicated 24/7 Call Center available for questions regarding COVID-19. The number to call is 1 (866) 779-6121 or via email at COVID19@flhealth.gov.

I don't meet the current criteria. When can I get a vaccine?

You can use the tool below to get an idea of where you stand when it comes to getting the vaccine.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.