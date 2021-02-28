Publix COVID-19 Vaccine Locations in Miami-Dade, Broward

Starting March 1st, Publix will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at its 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Appointments must be made online at publix.com/covidvaccine. Slots are currently filled up, but are scheduled to resume Monday.

Here's a list of Publix locations that will be inoculating patients 65 and older starting Monday.

MIAMI DADE COUNTY

AVENTURA:

Loehmann's Fashion Island 18995 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura Shopping Center 2952 Aventura Blvd.

CORAL GABLES:

Douglas Grand 1500 Douglas Rd.

Publix at Plaza De Leon 106 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

CUTLER BAY:

Old Cutler Town Center 20425 Old Cutler Road

South Dade Plaza 18485 S. Dixie Highway

DORAL:

Doral Park Shopping Center 9755 NW 41st Street

Publix at Doral Isle 10755 NW 58th Street

Doral Commons 7550 NW 104th Ave

Publix at Downtown Doral 8455 NW 53rd Terrace

HIALEAH:

El Mercado Shopping Center 2414 W 60th Street

Paraiso Plaza 3339 W 80th St.

Publix Super Market at Hialeah Mercado 1585 West 49th Street

Publix at Hialeah 155 E 2nd Ave.

Publix Super Market at Hialeah 3251 East 2nd Ave.

Publix Super Market at Hialeah Plaza 1290 West 68th Street

HOMESTEAD:

Homestead Towne Square 891 N Homestead Blvd

Waterstone Plaza 3060 N.E. 41st Terrace

Oasis Plaza 2950 NE 8th Street

Promenade at Silver Palm 23300 S.W. 112th Ave

MIAMI, SW MIAMI

Flagler Park Plaza 8341 W. Flagler Street

Hammocks Town Center 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Ste 111

Tropicaire Shopping Center 7805 SW 40th Street

Publix at Miami River 311 SW 7th St

Gardens Square 8601 NW 186th St

Alegre Plaza 14630 S. W. 26th Street

Kendall Town & Country 8250 Mills Dr

Shoppes at Lago Mar 15750 SW 72nd St

Publix at Brickell Village 120 S.W. 13th Street

Publix at The Meadows 4260 SW 152nd Avenue

Colonial Plaza Shopping Center 9510 S.W. 160th Street

Briar Bay Shopping Center 13005 SW 89th Place

The Shoppes of Paradise Lakes 16800 S.W. 88th Street

Publix at Dadeland 9105 S. Dadeland Blvd.

Baypoint 4870 Biscayne Blvd.

Plaza Del Paraiso 12100 SW 127th Ave.

Miller Plaza West 15755 SW 56th St

Corsica Square 15771 S.W. 152 Street

Airpark Plaza 5715 NW 7th St.

The Shoppes at Quail Roost 20201 SW 127th Ave

Publix at Coral Way Shopping Center 8680 S.W. 24th Street

Eureka Promenade 18280 S.W. 147th Ave.

Market Square 11750 SW 104th St

Publix at 18Biscayne Shopping Center 1776 Biscayne Blvd.

Miller Road Shopping Center 9420 SW 56th Street

Publix Super Market at Fountain Square 9951 West Flagler St.

River Landing 1420 NW North River Drive

MIAMI BEACH:

Publix On the Bay 1920 West Ave

Publix at North Shore 6876 Collins Ave

MIAMI LAKES:

Publix at Miami Lakes 15000 Miami Lakes Drive

MIAMI SHORES:

Publix at Miami Shores 9050 Biscayne Boulevard

NORTH MIAMI:

Publix at North Miami 12855 NE 6th Avenue

127th Street Shopping Center 12800 Biscayne Blvd

NORTH MIAMI BEACH:

Skylake Mall 1700 NE Miami Gardens Drive

Biscayne Commons 14641 Biscayne Blvd

PINECREST:

Publix at Pinecrest 13401 South Dixie Highway

SUNNY ISLES BEACH:

Publix at Sunny Isles Beach 18320 Collins Ave

SURFSIDE:

Publix at Surfside 9400 Harding Ave

WEST MIAMI:

West Miami Publix 1500 SW 57th Ave

BROWARD COUNTY

COCONUT CREEK:

Coral Creek Shops 6570 N SR 7

Winston Park Center 5365 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek Plaza 4849 Coconut Creek Parkway

Westcreek Commons 4760 W Hillsboro Blvd

COOPER CITY:

Pine Lake Plaza 10018 Griffin Rd.

Countryside Shops 5656 South Flamingo Rd.

CORAL SPRINGS:

Ramblewood Square 1305 North University Dr.

Lakeview Center 1400 Coral Ridge Dr.

Brookside Square 10701 Wiles Rd

Publix at Sawgrass Center 5950 Coral Ridge Drive

Publix at Coral Ridge 11600 West Sample Road

Coral Landings II 6270 W. Sample Road

Publix 2201 N. University Drive

DANIA BEACH:

Beachway Plaza 402 E Dania Beach Blvd

DAVIE:

Pine Island Ridge Plaza 8842 W State Road 84

Shenandoah Square 13700 W State Road 84

Regency Square 4901 SW 148th Ave

Westport Plaza 6525 Nova Dr

Paradise Promenade 5997 Stirling Road

Davie Shopping Center 4701 S University Dr

DEERFIELD BEACH:

Deerfield Mall 3740 West Hillsboro Blvd.

Hillsboro Square 150 S Federal Hwy

FORT LAUDERDALE:

Coral Ridge Shopping Center 3400 N. Federal Hwy.

Publix at Oakbridge 3102 Griffin Road

Publix at Laguna Isles 19441 Sheridan Street

Publix at Las Olas 601 South Andrews Ave.

Publix at Sunrise Boulevard 1415 East Sunrise Blvd.

The Harbor Shops 1940 Cordova Road

The Riverland Center 3500 SW Davie Blvd

Publix at Galleria 2501 E Sunrise Blvd

HALLANDALE BEACH:

Hallandale Place Shopping Center 1400 E. Hallandale Bch. Blvd.

HOLLYWOOD:

Sheridan Plaza 5211 Sheridan Street

Hollywood Mall 3251 Hollywood Blvd

Taft Hollywood Shopping Center 6901 Taft St

Cooper City Commons 9359 Sheridan Street

West Lake Commons 1700 Sheridan

LAUDERHILL:

Inverrary Falls 5855 West Oakland Park Blvd.

LIGHTHOUSE:

Venetian Isle Shopping Center 3700 N Federal Highway

MIRAMAR:

River Run Shopping Center 9951 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar Commons 11000 Pembroke Rd

Publix at Monarch Lakes 14375 Miramar Parkway

Shops at Sunset Lakes 18409 Miramar Parkway

Monarch Town Center 12681 Miramar Parkway

NORTH LAUDERDALE:

Cypress Lakes Town Center 1297 S. State Road 7

The Shoppes at Western Woods 8140 W McNab Rd

OAKLAND PARK:

Northridge Shopping Center 1003 East Commercial Blvd

Publix at Dixie Crossing 950 East Commercial Blvd

PARKLAND:

Parkland Commons 8095 University Drive

PEMBROKE PINES:

Pembroke Commons 600 N. University Dr.

Flamingo Pines Plaza 170 S. Flamingo Rd.

The Shoppes of Silver Lakes 18341 Pines Blvd.

Paraiso Parc 15729 Pines Blvd

Village Square 1657 N Hiatus Rd

Pines City Center 10450 Pines Blvd

PLANTATION:

Plantation Promenade 10065 Cleary Blvd.

Jacaranda Plaza 8101 W Sunrise Blvd

Plantation Towne Square 6921 West Broward Blvd.

Publix Plaza 225 S Flamingo Road

Veranda Shoppes 550 North Pine Island Road

Publix at Plantation 1181 South University Dr

POMPANO BEACH:

Publix at Pine Lake Plaza 411 S. Cypress Road

Publix at Palm Aire 1140 SW 36th Ave

Pompano Plaza 1405 South Federal Highway

Pompano Shopping Center 2511 E Atlantic Blvd

SOUTHWEST RANCHES:

Coquina Plaza 15801 Sheridan St

SUNRISE:

Welleby Plaza 10155 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sawgrass Square 12500 West Sunrise Blvd.

Publix at Sunrise West 9300 West Commercial Blvd.

TAMARAC:

Midway Plaza 5881 N University Dr.

Sunshine Plaza 4121 W Commercial Blvd

WESTON:

Publix at Glade Crossing 2465 Glades Circle

Weston Lakes Plaza 294 Indian Trace Rd.

Weston Town Center 1601 Promenade Blvd.

Weston Commons 4567 Weston Rd.

Country Isles Plaza 1170 Weston Rd.

WILTON MANORS:

Five Points Plaza 2633 N Dixie Hwy