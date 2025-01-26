New observation tower providing views of Florida Everglades to open this summer

Tourists and South Florida residents will soon be able to catch the sunset along with views of the Florida Everglades from an elevated viewpoint.

A new, four-story observation tower, right along Interstate 75 on Alligator Alley at the rest area at mile marker 35, is almost finished.

"The department wants to have people stop and learn more about the natural Everglades around us, which has a bunch of species and wetland species the department can showcase around the natural Everglades,” Florida Department of Transportation Project Manager Tyler Furrey says.

The $11.9 million project started construction in 2021.

Along with the observation tower, the updated rest area will also include walking trails, a dog park and an educational exhibit.

"This portion of the project is the beautification process, with a lot of landscaping being installed right now we are approximately 45 percent complete,” Furrey said.

While it's still under construction, the hope is that once it’s completed, people can stop, rest and take it all in.

"I think it’s going to be an iconic feature along Alligator Alley, I've been up there personally on the fourth story," Furrey said. "It’s a pretty cool view."

You can still access the rest area while everything is under construction. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2025.