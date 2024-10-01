New poll shows Florida Hispanic voters back Trump over Harris for president

With just over a month to go before the November general election, a new poll shows Florida's Hispanic voters back Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by a 7-point lead.

The Telemundo poll released Tuesday shows the Republican Trump leading Harris by 48% to 41% statewide among Hispanic voters, with 7% undecided and 4% preferring "other."

The poll shows 61% of Cuban-Americans favor Trump over Harris, who earned just 28% of their support. Voters with Puerto Rican roots support Harris over Trump by 58% to 33%.

Other Hispanic voters back Trump over Harris 47% to 41%.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.

A total of 625 registered Hispanic voters statewide were interviewed, randomly selected from a phone-matched Florida voter registration list that included both landline and cell phone numbers.

Quotas were assigned to reflect Hispanic voter registration by county. All indicated they were likely to vote in the general election. The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 4 percentage points.

Hispanic voters in southeast Florida support Trump over Harris 53% to 38%, while those in central Florida support Harris 45% to Trump's 39%. The Tampa Bay area supports Harris over Trump 48% to 43%.

Voters were asked a number of questions related to the Nov. 5 election, including which issue is most influential in decided their vote for president. The economy was near the top, followed by protecting democracy in the U.S. Trump voters said immigration was the next most important issue, while Harris voters said it was abortion.

When asked which candidate they trust more to handle the economy, Trump leads Harris 51% to 41% statewide. Asked which candidate they trust more to handle issues related to abortion, Harris and Trump were tied at 47% to 47%.

As far as who's more trusted to handle immigration, Trump leads over Harris 55% to 38% statewide.

When it comes to Florida's U.S. Senate race involving incumbent Rick Scott and Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Scott leads among Hispanic voters 48% to 37%, with 13% undecided, the poll found.

Hispanic voters were also asked about Florida's two major amendments on the ballot. Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, showed 50% support, 44% oppose, and 6% are undecided.

Amendment 4, which would prohibit government interference with abortion, has 55% support compared to 38% against, with 7% undecided.