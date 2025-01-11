No eggs? Shortage hits Florida Publix stores due to bird flu

You may have noticed eggs have been limited or hard to come by at the grocery store these days.

For Publix stores in Florida, a company spokesperson confirmed that they are experiencing egg shortages due to an outbreak of avian bird flu, or HPAI, which has created a rise in demand for eggs.

"As a result, items in this section have limited availability," the spokesperson told NBC6. "We are working to bring these products back as soon as possible. We encourage customers to check back regularly, as our stores are receiving routine deliveries."

HPAI, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, is a form of avian flu more associated with poultry and wild birds.

According to the USDA, outbreaks of HPAI and facility fires across multiple states in 2024 led to the loss of nearly 40 million egg-laying eggs. Farmers are unable to meet the demand.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 134 million wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry, and backyard or hobbyist flocks have been affected by HPAI since 2022.

In Broward County, there have been six reported bird flu outbreaks since 2022, with the most recent one in 2023. In Miami-Dade, there have been eight reported outbreaks, with the most recent one reported in October.