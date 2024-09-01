No Swim Advisory for Maule Lake amid Labor Day weekend

A No Swim Advisory has been issued for Maule Lake after a private contractor broke a 4-inch wastewater pipe near 4500 E. Island Boulevard, that caused wastewater to spill into the lake, according to Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has repaired the pipe, but officials are still urging people to not swim in several areas:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north

Oleta River to the south

Biscayne Boulevard to the west

Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

The Oleta State Park and Greynolds Park are also within the affected area, county officials stated.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will test the water until the advisory is lifted.