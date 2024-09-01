Miami-Dade County

No Swim Advisory for Maule Lake amid Labor Day weekend

Officials are urging people to not swim in several areas.

A No Swim Advisory has been issued for Maule Lake after a private contractor broke a 4-inch wastewater pipe near 4500 E. Island Boulevard, that caused wastewater to spill into the lake, according to Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has repaired the pipe, but officials are still urging people to not swim in several areas:

  • Northeast 183rd Street to the north
  • Oleta River to the south
  • Biscayne Boulevard to the west
  • Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

 The Oleta State Park and Greynolds Park are also within the affected area, county officials stated.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will test the water until the advisory is lifted.

