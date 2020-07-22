North Bay Village

North Bay Village Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Extortion Charges, Resigns

Former North Bay Village Commissioner Andreana Jackson

A North Bay Village Commissioner has resigned after pleading guilty to extortion and exploitation charges, Miami-Dade County’s State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, former commissioner Andreana Jackson solicited at least $13,500 from local businesses to support a 2017 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event at Treasure Island Elementary School.

Investigators say Jackson was paid a $2,950 consulting fee for hiring an event planner to coordinate the event.

"The prospect of a public official soliciting funds to benefit school children and pocketing a portion as a commission is both wrong and offensive," said Rundle. "Fortunately, Miami-Dade County has committed staff and resources to ending such behaviors. I am proud to have the attorneys of my Public Corruption Unit partner with the Commission on Ethics and Public Trust to correct such conduct."

Jackson was charged with extortion by officers of the state - a first degree misdemeanor - and exploitation of official position, which is chargeable as a second degree misdemeanor.

She will have to complete 100 hours of community service and is barred from running for public office for one year.

Jackson is also ordered to pay back the $2,950 consulting fee she received, and an additional $1,000 for investigation costs.

