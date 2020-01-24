Florida

North Florida Man Hit, Killed by Garbage Truck on Highway: FHP

A spokesman for the garbage company Waste Pro USA released a statement offering condolences

A man walking along a highway in Florida was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck, according to state troopers.

Eric Edenfield, 32, of Palatka, died Thursday morning along U.S. 17 in Putnam County, news outlets reported. The garbage truck hit Edenfield from behind, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It's unclear whether the truck driver will be charged.

Waste Pro USA Senior Vice President Ron Pecora said in a statement that the company is cooperating with law enforcement, The Florida Times-Union reported. The statement also offered condolences and said the company is saddened by the incident.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on what is an ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

