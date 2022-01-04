COVID-19

Norwegian Pearl Returns to PortMiami Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Norwegian Pearl cruise is returning to PortMiami due to COVID-19 cases on board.

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed to NBC 6 that the Pearl's voyage through the Panama Canal — which started Monday — is now canceled because of "COVID-related circumstances."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In a statement, Norwegian said it is “navigating the fluid public health environment while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board ... We will never compromise on health and safety and we will, of course, continue to take all appropriate action to ensure everyone’s well-being and to protect public health.”

Just before the new year, the CDC issued new guidance against going on cruises, even for the fully vaccinated.

Local

supply chain issues 6 hours ago

Supply Squeeze Puts Strain on South Florida Family

Hialeah 7 hours ago

Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Botched Robbery Shooting at Hialeah Shopping Center

More than 5,000 cases on cruises in two weeks led up to the announcement.

To sail, cruise lines are requiring vaccinations and a negative test. Masks are also required on some ships.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19cruisesNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us