Norwegian Pearl Returns to PortMiami Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Norwegian Pearl cruise is returning to PortMiami due to COVID-19 cases on board.

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed to NBC 6 that the Pearl's voyage through the Panama Canal — which started Monday — is now canceled because of "COVID-related circumstances."

In a statement, Norwegian said it is “navigating the fluid public health environment while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board ... We will never compromise on health and safety and we will, of course, continue to take all appropriate action to ensure everyone’s well-being and to protect public health.”

Just before the new year, the CDC issued new guidance against going on cruises, even for the fully vaccinated.

More than 5,000 cases on cruises in two weeks led up to the announcement.

To sail, cruise lines are requiring vaccinations and a negative test. Masks are also required on some ships.