Miami

Not-So-Dry Cleaning: Van Crashes Into Pool at Miami Home

By NBC 6

A dry cleaning van ended up in a not-so-dry situation after crashing into a pool at a Miami home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and Northwest 5th Street.

Footage showed the Tropical Dry Cleaning van had crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool.

The driver was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
