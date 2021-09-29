Not-So-Dry Cleaning: Van Crashes Into Pool at Miami Home

A dry cleaning van ended up in a not-so-dry situation after crashing into a pool at a Miami home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and Northwest 5th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Footage showed the Tropical Dry Cleaning van had crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool.

The driver was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.