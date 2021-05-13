Numerous Federal Agents, Including FBI, Search Scene Near Oakland Park

Federal agents were at the scene of a massive search in Oakland Park on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1100 block of Northeast 40th Court, with agents from both the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service among the investigators at the scene.

Agents searched one specific area near a canal, with some letting out cheers when a piece of clothing appeared to have been found.

The FBI issued a brief statement saying it was in the area “conducting court authorized law enforcement activity” and would not give any further information at this time.