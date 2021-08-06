Off-Duty Officer Treated After Crash in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

An off-duty police officer was treated for injuries after a crash in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of State Road 874, also known as the Don Shula Expressway, near Killian Parkway.

The officer, a member of the Coral Gables Police Department, was in her silver Toyota sedan when a pickup truck lost control when trying to enter the roadway, according to a FHP spokesperson.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash continues.

