Officer Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver While Conducting DUI Stop in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A police officer from Fort Lauderdale is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while performing a DUI stop on another vehicle.

Police say the officer pulled the first car over near the 1600 block of West Broward Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. While stopped, another vehicle came up and struck the officer and two others at the scene.

All three people struck were taking to an area hospital by Fire Rescue crews with non life-threatening injuries. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved at this time.