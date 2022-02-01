Officer Hospitalized After Crash With Suspects in Coral Springs

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Coral Springs that landed three people in custody and one officer in an area hospital.

Officers responded to the area near the 4200 block of Coral Ridge Drive just after 3:30 a.m. after reports of a suspected robbery in the area when the suspects allegedly rammed a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The suspect’s car crashed near the 4100 block of Coral Ridge Drive with three people fleeing the vehicle. Two were taken into custody a short time later while a third was taken into custody by a K-9 team.

An officer involved was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, but investigators have not released the officer’s identity or the identity of any suspects taken into custody.

