Officer, Suspect Injured Following Altercation at Rolling Loud Music Festival

A Miami-Dade Police officer and the person he was trying to take into custody were both injured during an altercation Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Miami-Dade Police said officer were called to assist security with a disturbance at one of the gates at Hard Rock Stadium just after 8 p.m.

As the officer was taking the person into custody, both were injured. Police did not release how the injuries took place.

Both people involved, who were not identified, were treated at the scene and not hospitalized. The suspect was arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not released details on how many arrests took place during the three-day festival.