Oh Baby! Six Sets of Twins Born at Hospital in Boca Raton Ahead of Father's Day

Baptist Health's Boca Raton Regional Hospital welcomed six sets of twins leading up to Sunday's holiday

By NBC 6

Six families in South Florida had something special to share this Father's Day: the birth of their newborn twins.

"It's been quite a special week," nurse Sharon N. said.

"The timing of whole thing, I trust was from above," said Cory Spencer, one of the new dads. "But it's going to be a special Father's Day certainly."

The babies were born to fathers that included a middle school teacher, appliance store owner and a fire marshal.

"I was ready to have one, but two is a whole new bag," said Jordan Small, another of the new dads. "It'll be fun."

