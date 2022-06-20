Oh Baby! Six Sets of Twins Born at Hospital in Boca Raton Ahead of Father's Day

Six families in South Florida had something special to share this Father's Day: the birth of their newborn twins.

Baptist Health's Boca Raton Regional Hospital welcomed six sets of twins leading up to Sunday's holiday.

"It's been quite a special week," nurse Sharon N. said.

"The timing of whole thing, I trust was from above," said Cory Spencer, one of the new dads. "But it's going to be a special Father's Day certainly."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The babies were born to fathers that included a middle school teacher, appliance store owner and a fire marshal.

"I was ready to have one, but two is a whole new bag," said Jordan Small, another of the new dads. "It'll be fun."