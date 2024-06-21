Videos shows man brutally attacking elderly tram operator in Florida

Police are searching for the man who attacked a 70-year-old tram operator in an altercation caught on video in St. Petersburg.

The attack happened on June 9, after the victim, who wanted only to be identified as Wally when he spoke to NBC affiliate WFLA, said an argument started over a stroller. Wally is a tram operator at the St. Pete Pier.

“I said, ‘I’ll take it up front where we put the wheelchair,’” Wally said. “He got mad [and said], ‘No, ‘I’ll keep it.’”

In the video, it appears another man tries to block the suspect as he moves toward Wally.

“The guy came towards me to tell me something, and I reached over to get my boss's business card to give it to him because if you have a problem with it, call this guy,” Wally said. “Well, I never got that far.”

Can you help us ID this man? 🔍



On June 9th, the victim was operating the Tram at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday when he was attacked by a passenger. The victim suffered minor injuries.



If you have any info, please call #StPetePD at 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411 pic.twitter.com/vEy37gtfDR — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) June 17, 2024

The suspect pushed the man off and lunged at Wally.

“I’m 200 pounds… He picked me up like I was a doll,” the victim said. “He threw me onto one chair and then he threw me off the tram and onto the ground… I looked up and there was a circle of people around me.”

St. Petersburg police said Wally suffered minor injuries.

“I was just dazed,” he said. “The adrenaline wore off about an hour later and I started to realize what you — oh my God, I think I got hurt.”

On Monday, police released a photo of the man believed to be responsible in hopes of making an arrest.

Meanwhile, Wally is back at work.

“Quite honestly it was different for me,” he said. “I was not at all excited, I was looking over my shoulder… All of a sudden I didn’t really like my job anymore.”