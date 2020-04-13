One Dead After Pompano Beach Officer-Involved Shooting

Law enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one Pompano Beach man dead Sunday night.

Broward Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 2500 block of Northeast 11th Court in Pompano Beach after receiving calls of shots being in the area.

According to authorities, once officers arrived, 56-year-old Miguel Gomez begin firing at deputies.

The officers returned fire and later pronounced Gomez dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the domestic-related incident, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.