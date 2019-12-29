Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

One Dead After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Officers arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds

A shooting early Sunday morning left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Around 4:15 a.m., police units responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business located at 12227 Northwest 27th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one of the men to Ryder Trauma in critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The other man was taken to Aventura Hospital and is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

