One of Florida’s First Coronavirus Patients Says She’s Fully Recovered After Latest Tests

A Florida woman who was one of the first in the state to test positive for the coronavirus says she is now filly recovered from the virus.

Kaelyn Sheedy, a sports therapist who lives in the Tampa area, says she got the virus while traveling through Europe in February.

“When I tested positive, I was just like wow, what are the chances?” she told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV on Wednesday.

Sheedy said she felt symptoms when flying back to the United States and got cleared to fly from New York City to Tampa, where she tested positive on February 28th. Immediately, she began to stay quarantined along with her travel buddy.

“I’m a healthy individual,” Sheedy said. “I could see how someone with underlying conditions could have had a much more difficult experience.”

Sheedy said a second test on March 13th showed she had recovered and was completely free of the virus – now, she hopes others in the state take the situation seriously.

“It’s not going to hit home until it hits home,” she explained. “And that’s when it’s your mother, or grandmother, or grandfather.”

Sheedy said she will not be returning to work for some time due to the various professional athletes she works with being sidelined due to cancellations from the virus.