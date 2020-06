A fire at a Dania Beach apartment left one person dead Sunday afternoon, according to Broward fire officials.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. at a triplex located at at 413 Phippen-Waiters Road.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames after "several minutes".

Unfortunately, one person was found dead inside the apartment.

Fire officials are not releasing the name of the victim, but believe the person was a resident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.