One-year-old reportedly in coma after nearly drowning in Miami Gardens canal

A Miami Gardens family is left heartbroken as their one-year-old baby remains in a coma Sunday, after a reported near-drowning on Saturday evening.

Video showed Miami Gardens police cornering off an apartment complex near Northwest 203rd Terrace, where distraught family members were reportedly questioned by officers.

Neighbors tell NBC6 that the one-year-old girl was found floating in a canal after allegedly wandering away from an outdoor gathering.

She was reportedly rushed to Jackson North Medical Center where she remains in a coma, according to Miami Gardens police.

