Alligator Freed After It Was Stuck in Storm Drain in Westchester Neighborhood

The alligator, which crews estimate is about 8 feet long, had been stuck in the drain since at least Friday.

An alligator was freed Monday after it was stuck in a storm drain for days in a Westchester neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the 1700 block of SW 102nd Court. The alligator, which crews estimate is about 8 feet long, had been stuck in the drain since at least Friday.

An alligator was freed Monday after it was stuck in a storm drain for days in a Westchester neighborhood.

Javier Alvarez and Louis Fernandez found themselves nearly face to face with the gator — they were playing catch when the ball landed on the storm drain, and they noticed the gator through the grate.

A tow truck and a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer truck were at the scene to try to help safely remove the gator.

Crews flushed water into the drain to try to push the gator back into a small nearby pond.

Hours later, the efforts proved successful — the gator was back in its natural habitat.

