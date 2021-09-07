Alligator Freed After It Was Stuck in Storm Drain in Westchester Neighborhood

An alligator was freed Monday after it was stuck in a storm drain for days in a Westchester neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the 1700 block of SW 102nd Court. The alligator, which crews estimate is about 8 feet long, had been stuck in the drain since at least Friday.

Javier Alvarez and Louis Fernandez found themselves nearly face to face with the gator — they were playing catch when the ball landed on the storm drain, and they noticed the gator through the grate.

A tow truck and a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer truck were at the scene to try to help safely remove the gator.

Lot of action in #Westchester today while crews are trying to pull this alligator out of a storm drain that’s been stuck here since Friday - tow truck just got here to try to force it out @nbc6 #Florida pic.twitter.com/7Ho6S96Kjs — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) September 7, 2021

Crews flushed water into the drain to try to push the gator back into a small nearby pond.

Hours later, the efforts proved successful — the gator was back in its natural habitat.