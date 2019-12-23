Florida Man Arrested For Selling Marijuana ‘Because It Was Christmas’

A Florida man was arrested Sunday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”

Police in Pinellas County said Richard Ellis Spurrier was in possession of 45 grams of marijuana, which he was distributing to “several individuals.” The 67-year-old man also had a small amount of marijuana hanging off his right shirt sleeve, according to an arrest affidavit.

Spurrier later admitted to police he was passing out the marijuana “because it was Christmas.” Authorities also found a prescription bottle (not for marijuana) with Spurrier’s name on it in his backpack, the affidavit said.

Spurrier is facing a felony charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute. Officers also found a hidden sword in his cane, the affidavit said.