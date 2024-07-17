Opa-locka

Opa-locka crash leaves at least 1 hurt

It happened near 145th Street and 27th Avenue

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Opa-locka on Wednesday, images from the scene show. 

It happened near 145th Street and 27th Avenue.

It was unclear if the victim was a pedestrian, or if they were also in some sort of motorized vehicle. 

Aerial images captured the response from authorities and paramedics. People waiting at a bus stop appeared to speak to police at the scene.  

NBC6 is working to learn more about the crash.

