Over 15 Cases of Coronavirus Linked to Florida Residents: State

Florida officials say over 15 people with ties to the state are being quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Health released their latest numbers Sunday morning, indicating 12 people – including one person who is not a native of the state – have tested positive in Florida while other five residents of the state remain quarantined in Washington state.

Among those numbers includes two residents in Broward County - a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man who are isolated and will remain so until they no longer test positive according to officials – while the state said another patient, an 81-year-old woman, tested “presumptive positive” for the virus in Manatee County late Saturday night.

The latest numbers show that two people in the state of died of the virus while another 118 have had negative test results returned. State officials are still awaiting on the results for 108 pending tests while 280 people are currently being monitored with 1038 having been monitored so far to date.

Gov. Ron DeSants spoke at a press conference at Port Everglades on Saturday where Vice President Mike Pence as well as Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio vowed to work with cruise executives on addressing the spread of the virus on ships and speaking on the dangerous to the state’s elderly population.

"This is a virus that has a disproportionate impact on that community," DeSantis said.

The latest case joins two other “presumptive positives” the state announced this weekend, along with a 66-year-old woman in Volusia County and a 61-year-old woman in Okaloosa County. All three women had a recent history of traveling outside the United States, officials said.

On Friday, health officials confirmed the two deaths and the two "presumptive cases" in Broward County. No information on how the men contracted the virus has been confirmed, but the Governor said one of the Broward patients may have contracted the virus from a South Florida cruise line.

The two deceased patients came from Santa Rosa County and Lee County, and both had returned from "international trips," the department said. DeSantis announced on his Twitter that Florida's Division of Emergency Management would be activated to level 2.