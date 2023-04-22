Over 4K Grams of Drugs, $245K Seized During Bust at St. Lucie County Home

Deputies arrested a man Friday at a home in St. Lucie County where they said over 4,500 grams of drugs and more than $245,000 in case was found inside.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 46-year-old Conquistador Ray of Fort Pierce was arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges along with weapons-related charges after eight guns were found inside the home.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the home, finding over 4,100 grams of cocaine along with 148 grams of MDMA - commonly known as ecstasy - and 12 grams of fentanyl. Another 220 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of molly were also found.

WPTV-TV

“This was no small operation, given the large amount of drugs, weapons and cash recovered," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a news release posted on Facebook. "Some people will say that dealing drugs is a victimless crime; however, when you put drugs, weapons and cash together, this is the perfect combination for violence in our community."

Ray is a convicted felon who spent 31 months in a Florida prison for aggravated assault. He is being held on $153,000 bond.