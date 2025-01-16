Pair arrested after man shot during golf cart repair dispute in SW Miami-Dade

Two men are facing charges after another man was shot and beaten during a golf cart repair dispute in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The alleged dispute happened Jan. 9 in the 23800 block of Southwest 167th Avenue.

According to arrest reports, the victim went to the property of Jorge Luis Estrada to drop off parts for a golf cart when the victim got into an argument with the second man, Carlos Manuel Pedroso, over money.

During the argument, Pedroso shot the victim in the leg, and Pedroso and Estrada started beating the victim until he blacked out, the reports said.

The victim said when he woke up, Estrada locked the front gate and wouldn't let the victim leave to get medical attention, the reports said.

Estrada later drove the victim to his vehicle and left him there while threatening him to not call the police, the reports said.

Pedroso, 61, was later arrested on charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Estrada, 65, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

Miami-Dade Corrections Carlos Manuel Pedroso and Jorge Luis Estrada

Both men appeared in court Thursday where they were ordered to stay away from the alleged victim. Estrada was granted a $7,500 bond, while Pedroso was ordered held without bond.