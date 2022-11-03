Pair Sought After Man in Town for Dolphins Game Pistol-Whipped, Robbed at Dania Beach Hotel

Authorities are searching for a man and woman who they said violently robbed a man who was in town for a Miami Dolphins game while he was staying at a Dania Beach hotel.

The robbery happened around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 24 at a hotel in the 300 block of North Federal Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance footage showed the woman entering the hotel lobby and walking to an exit door, where she let the male robber inside.

The pair are seen walking to the victim's room, and the woman knocks on the door while the man waits in the hallway.

The victim told detectives he was asleep in his room when he heard a knock at his door. Thinking it was his roommate, the victim opened the door and was greeted by the suspects, authorities said.

Both suspects made their way into the victim's room where the male suspect, who was armed with a gun, threatened to kill the victim while demanding money and jewelry, officials said.

The man pistol-whipped the victim while the woman ransacked the room, officials said. They left with cash, electronics and other items, authorities said.

The suspects fled the hotel in a newer model black Toyota Corolla.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.