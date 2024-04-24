Palm Beach students rate metal detector experience ahead of debut in Broward

We may have gotten a glimpse into the future of Broward County public high school students, through the eyes of their counterparts in Palm Beach County.

They’ve been using a walk-through metal detector entry system in Palm Beach County high schools for a couple of years now, and the same system is being installed in every Broward public high school next school year, with a test run in two schools this summer.

“We have an opportunity to test it at a couple of sites, see how the system’s gonna work, and then we’ll implement them in the fall,” said Jaime Alberti, the chief of security for Broward County Public Schools.

Palm Beach County’s superintendent is pleased, saying a few months ago that the weapons detectors have been working as planned, as an added layer of security.

“We’ve learned the devices are working very well, it is a deterrent to bringing anything on campus that shouldn’t be there, the feedback from principals has been great,” said Michael Burke, superintendent of Palm Beach County Public Schools.

The reviews from students at Boca Raton High School on Wednesday were not as glowing when NBC6 sampled opinions at dismissal.

“The only thing I can really say is it takes longer to get into the school,” said sophomore Brendan Howard. “I would say five to ten minutes."

“To be honest, I really don’t like the metal detectors, there’s like long lines in the morning and it’s just kind of useless at the end of the day,” said junior Isaac Gonzalez. “I mean, it’s useful in stopping the guns, but it’s just, the lines are too long."

Natalia Claudia is a senior, so she’s seen the before and after, and she was asked what she thinks of the metal detectors.

“They don’t really detect anything,” Natalia said, adding that they don’t make her feel safer at school. “People still bring in stuff they used to bring in before.”

“I mean, it barely detects, I know people who walk through there with their metal water bottles and it doesn’t say anything, but they say it works so I’m just trusting the administration,” said senior Victor Franco.

All the students were asked if they feel safer now that the weapons detection system is the status quo.

“To an extent, I think a fool might be caught by the metal detectors but it’s alright,” said Akilesh Ram, a senior, who evaded the question when asked if people are smuggling things through the system.

“I have no comment on that,” Ram said.

The system can be calibrated for sensitivity, so it’s possible it’s set up to allow things like water bottles to pass through, but not guns. Some students did say the delays at arrival have decreased as security staff have have ironed out many of the kinks.

Broward school district officials are taking notes on all of this.