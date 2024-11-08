Parking rates set to increase at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport

Parking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is about to get more expensive.

The Broward County Aviation Department says that starting on Nov. 20, the fees for short-term, long-term and valet parking will be going up to keep up with inflation.

For long-term parking, that takes the current rate up from $15 to $20. Valet parking will cost $30 per day instead of $25.

And short-term parking will still cost a maximum of $36 per day, but it’ll take less time to reach that fee, as now each 20 minutes will cost $2. The rate is currently $3 per hour.

It'll be the airport's first pricing change for on-site garages in nearly a decade and will "will help offset operational costs and support future airport improvements," the department says.

"The decision to increase FLL's parking rates was not taken lightly, as fee increases are seldom popular. However, it's no longer fiscally prudent to hold rates at 2015 levels given the current inflationary environment and rising operational expenses," said the department's CEO and Director Mark Gale.

The airport says even after the pricing adjustments, its parking fees are still “among the lowest (or on par) with the three other large-hub international airports in Florida: Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.”

Parking at the airport will still be free for the first 20 minutes.