Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Sunrise Following Argument

Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle following an argument in Sunrise early Monday morning.

According to Sunrise Police, a couple was arguing near University Drive at around 4 a.m.

Police say a boyfriend said he would do something that would "really upset" his girlfriend and proceeded to lie in the middle of the road. That's when they say a vehicle struck and killed him. The vehicle involved remained the at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

