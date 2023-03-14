Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train in Aventura: Police

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Aventura Tuesday morning.

Aventura Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection at the 19400 block of Northeast Biscayne Boulevard, not far from the new Brightline Aventura station.

Footage showed the person's body covered by a yellow tarp in a roadway not far from the train tracks. A Brightline high-speed train was stopped on the tracks nearby.

Police haven't confirmed if the person was struck by the Brightline train, but said the incident remained under investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident reduced traffic to one lane between Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 195th Street.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.