Pedestrian struck and killed on Coconut Creek Parkway in Broward

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a work truck on the Coconut Creek Parkway in Broward County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the Parkway near the Florida's Turnpike around 2:45 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the crash and showed police activity on the scene and the work truck parked on the side of the road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the unidentified pedestrian was walking across the Parkway as the truck was in the outside lane.

The truck moved to the center lane to avoid the pedestrian but the pedestrian darted into the center lane and was struck by the truck, FHP officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The crash and investigation were impacting traffic in the area.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.