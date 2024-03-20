Broward

Pedestrian struck and killed on Coconut Creek Parkway in Broward

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the Parkway near the Florida's Turnpike around 2:45 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a work truck on the Coconut Creek Parkway in Broward County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the Parkway near the Florida's Turnpike around 2:45 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the crash and showed police activity on the scene and the work truck parked on the side of the road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the unidentified pedestrian was walking across the Parkway as the truck was in the outside lane.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The truck moved to the center lane to avoid the pedestrian but the pedestrian darted into the center lane and was struck by the truck, FHP officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The crash and investigation were impacting traffic in the area.

Local

Broward County Public Schools 25 mins ago

Broward Schools approves plan to use walk-through metal detectors at some schools

Homestead 1 hour ago

Man accused of trying to kidnap teen girl outside her Homestead home set to appear in court

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

BrowardcrashCoconut Creektraffic alert
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us