A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning while walking on a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash took place in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Golden Glades interchange, when a man was attempting to cross the roadway in front of traffic.

A gray Honda Accord was in the center lane and struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity or if any charges would be filed.