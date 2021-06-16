Pembroke Pines Home Goes Up in Flames Not Once, But Twice

Almost everything in a Pembroke Pines home went up in flames between the two fires that happened hours apart.

The fires happened at the Quincy Park community.

“The fire marshal said another minute, she would have been gone,” said Robert Sanchez. He's grateful his wife, Janet Regitz, made it out of the fire safely.

Last Friday, Regitz was home alone sleeping when she was awakened by a sound.

"I saw the orange flickering underneath the door and I was thought that was strange, I woke up. I went to the door and saw the pressure cleaner on fire. Took a pitcher and threw water on it, and I realize that wasn’t gonna work," she said.

Regitz and her two pups made it out safely. Later that night, Sanchez says another fire broke out, destroying what hadn’t already been damaged.

”We had a second fire, hours after about 6 or 8 hours after the initial fire for some reason," he explains.

Those flames destroyed what’s most important to them, memories of their children.

"I don’t care about the boat. The boat you know, it’s a material thing. The memories, the kid’s pictures, that’s what hurts," said Sanchez, who was trying to hold back tears.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sanchez and Regitz says they are looking to see if they can rebuild the house. They have set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.