Broward County

Pembroke Pines Man Arrested for Child Pornography: Police

Patrick Gallagher, 22, is accused of possessing child pornography

By Wayne Roustan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Internet cyber-tips have netted another child pornography suspect, said Pembroke Pines Police.

Patrick James Gallagher, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with 11 counts of promoting sexual performances by a child and using a computer to download child pornography, records show.

Patrick James Gallagher

Investigators with the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said there was no evidence to suggest that Gallagher ever physically interacted with any underage children, but he was in possession of child porn.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cyber-tips were received in May about the uploading of pictures and videos of children involving in sex acts and detectives traced the internet protocol address to an address in Pembroke Pines.

Police conducted surveillance at Gallagher’s home and later arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail where he remains without bond.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPembroke Pineschild pornographyBroward County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us