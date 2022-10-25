Pembroke Pines Man Arrested for Child Pornography: Police

Internet cyber-tips have netted another child pornography suspect, said Pembroke Pines Police.

Patrick James Gallagher, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with 11 counts of promoting sexual performances by a child and using a computer to download child pornography, records show.

Investigators with the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said there was no evidence to suggest that Gallagher ever physically interacted with any underage children, but he was in possession of child porn.

The cyber-tips were received in May about the uploading of pictures and videos of children involving in sex acts and detectives traced the internet protocol address to an address in Pembroke Pines.

Police conducted surveillance at Gallagher’s home and later arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail where he remains without bond.