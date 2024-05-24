Pembroke Pines woman sex trafficked multiple victims, gave them heroin and fentanyl: Attorney General

A Pembroke Pines woman was arrested on sex trafficking charges after authorities said she forced multiple women into sex work, giving them heroin and fentanyl to "subdue" them.

Elise Mizrachi, 41, is facing human trafficking and other charges, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Friday.

Pembroke Pines Police began investigating Mizrachi after a few of her alleged victims escaped and came forward, Moody said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Elise Mizrachi

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators discovered that Mizrachi, who was already on probation for trafficking heroin, had recruited multiple women addicted to fentanyl and heroin and coerced them into sex work.

The women were recruited from Miami, though one woman was recruited from Pennsylvania, and were promised access to drugs and a way to make money, Moody said.

Mizrachi then forced the women into sex work, and took most, if not all, of the profits, Moody said.

Authorities said Mizrachi photographed each woman and posted the pictures on various commercial sex websites, then solicited buyers for the victims and directed the women to the dates.

Mizrachi would pass out heroin or fentanyl at certain times of the day to the victims to keep the women subdued, investigators said.

"This depraved human trafficker targeted women struggling with addiction, giving them heroin and fentanyl to coerce them to have sex in exchange for money — most of which the defendant kept," Moody said in a statement. "I am grateful for those who came forward to report the atrocious crimes to police."

Records showed Mizrachi was being held in a Broward County jail Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Moody said anyone suspects human trafficking should call Florida's new statewide tipline at 855-FLA-SAFE.