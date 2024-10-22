Miami-Dade County

Person airlifted from ship off Government Cut

By NBC6

A person had to be airlifted from a ship that was off Government Cut Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call of a hazardous situation involving a vessel in distress.

A fire rescue boat and helicopter responded, and video showed the person being hoisted onto the helicopter and rushed to a hospital.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

