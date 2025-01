One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Wednesday in Tamarac, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance after 6 p.m. in the 8900 block of Northwest 78th Street.

They found a man who had been shot, officials said. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The person who was detained in connection with the shooting was cooperating with detectives.

What led up to the shooting was under investigation.