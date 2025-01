A person was found dead after going missing in the waters off Coconut Grove Wednesday.

A search had been launched after the person went into the water near Pan American Drive.

Aerial footage showed boats from multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene as the body was located.

The person's identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.