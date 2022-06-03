Person Hospitalized After Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Hallandale Beach: Police

Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting in Hallandale Beach that sent one person to the hospital.

Hallandale Police said the incident started after an altercation between a U-Haul truck and another vehicle that led to a crash on Hallandale Beach Boulevard east of I-95.

A second scene related to that crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 and Ives Dairy Road led to a shooting, according to police.

One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. That person's identity was not released.

Police did not release details on the shooter involved or who they may be looking for at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 for updates.